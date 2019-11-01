Angela Merkel In India: Talks With PM, Visit To Metro Station, Gurgaon

This will be in fifth meeting between PM Modi and Angela Merkel this year. (File)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today. Nearly 20 agreements are expected to be signed between India and Germany during Ms Merkel's visit. This will be in fifth meeting between PM Modi and Ms Merkel this year.

The German leader landed in Delhi last night and was welcomed by Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh.

Ms Merkel has a packed schedule today, beginning with ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. She will then go to Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.

She will participate in the fifth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) in the capital.

"Enriching the strategic texture of our relationship. German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Delhi beginning her State visit to India during which she, along with PM @narendramodi will co-chair the 5th - IGC. This would be the 5th meeting between the leaders within a year, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

She will meet President Ram Nath Kovind in the evening and will later hold talks with the Prime Minister at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

During their meeting, PM Modi and Ms Merkel will exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest. Both leaders will have a separate engagement with CEOs and business leaders of both countries, the foreign ministry had said in a statement.

When asked if Kashmir issue will be discussed between PM Modi and Ms Merkel, German envoy Walter J Lindner said the two leaders have a "very good relationship and they can talk about any issue", news agency PTI reported.

Tomorrow, she will meet a business delegation and visit a German company in Gurgaon. She will also visit a metro station in Delhi's Dwarka before returning.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.