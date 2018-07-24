Parliament Monsoon Session Day 5 LIVE Updates: Prevention Of Corruption, Motor Vehicle Act Amid Key Bills Today

Parliament Monsoon Session: Both houses of parliament will take up key peices of legislation today.

Parliament today enters its fifth day of proceedings for the monsoon session.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement in the Lok Sabha yesterday stating that a high level commission was being set up by the government to look into the issue of "mob lynching", the recommendations of which would go forward to the Prime Minister through a group of ministers headed by the Home Minister himself.

The Lok Sabha yesterday passed the The Negotiable Instruments (Amendments) Bill and the The National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill. The Rajya Sabha on the other hand passed held discussions on the The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill which have been carried forward today. The bill looks to amend the 1998 Act to address issues such as third party insurance, regulation of taxi aggregators, and road safety.

On the docket today in Lok Sabha for consideration and passing are the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, and in the Rajya Sabha the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill which has been passed by the Lok Sabha will be taken up and a discussion on the non implementation of the provisions of Andhra Pradesh Re-organization Act, 2014 is also scheduled.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the fourth day of the monsoon session in Parliament: