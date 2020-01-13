Live Updates: Opposition Meet On Citizenship Law, NRC Amid Protests

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi termed the citizenship law a "discriminatory and divisive" law.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Bahujan Samajwadi Party chief Mayawati have decided to skip the meeting of opposition parties being organised today to discuss the current political situation in the backdrop of the student protests and the contentious citizenship law and the citizenship list NRC. The meeting is expected to signal opposition unity.

Mamata Banerjee is upset by the clashes between the workers of the Left and her Trinamool Congress during last week's trade union strike.

On Saturday, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi termed the citizenship law a "discriminatory and divisive" law whose "sinister" purpose was to divide people on religious lines.

The scattered opposition protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the citizenship law has been superseded by the consolidated student protests on the issue since the police crackdown on the students of Delhi's prestigious Jamia Millia Islamia last month.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Opposition Meeting over CAA:

Jan 13, 2020 09:20 (IST) Aam Aadmi Party may skip meeting: Report

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also decided not to attend today's opposition meeting called by Congress to discuss the current political situation in the country, reports news agency ANI.