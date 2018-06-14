LIVE: Madras High Court's Decision On Fate Of Disqualified AIADMK Legislators Today

The Madras High Court will deliver its verdict today on the disqualification of 18 legislators in September by Tamil Nadu assembly speaker P Dhanapal. The disqualified legislators, in a letter to then governor C Vidyasagar Rao, had withdrawn support to Edappadi K Palaniswami while making it clear that they were not withdrawing their support to the AIADMK government.
The High Court earlier did not stay the Speaker's move but put the floor test on hold and directed that the 18 seats be kept vacant till its final orders. Today's ruling will decide the fate of the AIADMK government led by Edappadi K Palaniswami.
If the bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose, upholds the disqualification, by-elections could be held in the 18 constituencies. If the Speaker's order is struck down, then the government will have to face a test of strength in the floor of the Assembly.
Here are the live updates of Madras High Court's verdict on the 18 disqualified AIADMK legislators:
"Eagerly waiting for judgement," says DMK spokesperson A Saravanan
DMK spokesperson A Saravanan has said that the party is "eagerly waiting for this judgement". He said that the DMK is confident that the Madras High Court will declare cancel the speaker's decision to disqualify the lawmakers and ensure that they will return to the assembly.
He said that the DMK had "already wanted a floor test" to be conducted by the Tamil Nadu governor C Vidyasagar Rao.
Scenario I:
If the Madras High Court cancels the disqualification of the 18 lawmakers, the Tamil Nadu government could collapse as it would not have the requisite numbers to retain the government. The ruling AIADMK has 116 legislators in the 234-member assembly (excluding the speaker), which is one short of the majority mark.
Scenario II:
If the Madras High Court upholds the disqualification of the lawmakers, then the strength of the assembly would come down to 215 and would not be a threat to the state government. However, by-polls for the 18 seats would then be held, which would be a big test for the AIADMK.
Scenario III: Split Verdict-
The case is being decided by a two-judge bench comprising of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose. If the verdict is split, then the case would be referred to a larger bench, which would not pose an immediate threat to the government.
Scenario IV:
The court could also ask the Speaker to reconsider his decision. If the court decides to give such a verdict, then the speaker, P Dhanapal, could rethink his decision on some rebels, if they express regret. These rebel lawmakers could then lend their support to E Palaniswami and bring relief to the party.
