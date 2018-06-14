Judges Split On 18 Disqualified Lawmakers, AIADMK Has Good Day In Court The High Court put the floor test on hold and directed that the 18 seats be kept vacant until its decision.

A bunch of petitions was filed by the 18 AIADMK rebel lawmakers who were disqualified last year ahead of a trust vote. The High Court put the floor test on hold and directed that the 18 seats be kept vacant until its decision.



A bunch of petitions was filed by the 18 AIADMK rebel lawmakers who were disqualified last year ahead of a trust vote. The High Court put the floor test on hold and directed that the 18 seats be kept vacant until its decision.



Chief Justice Indira Banerjee had confirmed the disqualification decision but the second judge disagreed.



The ruling AIADMK has 116 lawmakers, excluding the Speaker, in the 234-member assembly, one short of the majority mark.



If the disqualification of the 18 lawmakers is cancelled, the state government faces collapse. The rebel lawmakers are loyal to sidelined party chief VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, who was elected recently as an independent lawmaker from RK Nagar, the constituency left vacant after J Jayalalithaa's death in 2016.



Recently, three more lawmakers extended their support to Mr Dhinakaran, bringing down the AIADMK's numbers to 113 - four short of a majority - should there be a trust vote. The opposition DMK has 89 and Mr Dhinakaran is the lone Independent legislator.



The government will not be under any threat if the disqualification is upheld as the effective strength of the house will come down to 215. But that would also clear the way for by-elections to 18 seats, which could be an acid test for the AIADMK.



For now, the government should be relieved for the status quo.



The lawmakers were disqualified in September after they wrote to then Governor C Vidyasagar Rao withdrawing support to Mr Palaniswami and asking for his replacement. They had made it clear they were not withdrawing support to the AIADMK government.



The Speaker had acted on the request of the ruling faction, which argued in the assembly that the rebels had tried to topple the state government and therefore had violated the anti-defection law.



The outcome of the case may open up a fresh round of legal tussle and political squabbling within the AIADMK, a party that has seen an intense power struggle since former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's death. After Jayalalithaa died, Ms Sasikala, her lifelong companion, took over the reins of the party and was tipped to be Chief Minister but had to go to jail following her conviction in a corruption case. The party split into two factions, led by Mr Palaniswami and O Pannerseelvam.



Last year, the two factions patched up after a power-sharing deal was worked out, according to which Mr Panneerselvam was made Deputy Chief Minister. Mr Dhinakaran, after winning the RK Nagar by-election with a huge margin, claimed he represents the real AIADMK.





