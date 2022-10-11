Live Updates: Mulayam Singh Yadav To Be Cremated Today

New Delhi:
Mulayam Singh Yadav, veteran politician and Samajwadi Party founder, died yesterday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness. The 82-year-old was in the hospital since August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on October 2. The body of the Samajwadi Party patriarch has been kept at his 'kothi' and the cremation will take place this afternoon.
Uttar Pradesh will observe three days of state mourning for the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced.
Here are the Live Updates on Mulayam Singh Yadav's funeral:
Tejashwi Yadav To Attend Mulayam Singh Yadav's Funeral
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders will attend Mulayam Singh Yadav's cremation today.
Congress Deputes Bhupesh Baghel, Kamal Nath For Mulayam Singh Yadav Funeral
The Congress on Tuesday deputed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath to represent the party at the funeral of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah.
