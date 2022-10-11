Live Updates: Mulayam Singh Yadav To Be Cremated Today

Uttar Pradesh will observe three days of state mourning for the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, veteran politician and Samajwadi Party founder, died yesterday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness. The 82-year-old was in the hospital since August and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital on October 2. The body of the Samajwadi Party patriarch has been kept at his 'kothi' and the cremation will take place this afternoon.

Uttar Pradesh will observe three days of state mourning for the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced.

Here are the Live Updates on Mulayam Singh Yadav's funeral:

Oct 11, 2022 10:46 (IST) Tejashwi Yadav To Attend Mulayam Singh Yadav's Funeral

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders will attend Mulayam Singh Yadav's cremation today.