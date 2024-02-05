Live Updates: Hemant Soren Reaches Jharkhand Assembly, Trust Vote Begins

He was remanded to ED custody for five days by the court on February 2.

Arrested JMM leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday reached the assembly here to take part in a trust vote of the Champai Soren-led government. A special court in Ranchi has allowed Hemant Soren, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president, to participate in the floor test.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Here are the LIVE updates from Jharkhand Assembly:

Feb 05, 2024 11:54 (IST) #WATCH | Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan addresses the state assembly



Floor Test of CM Champai Soren-led government to prove their majority will be held today. pic.twitter.com/ERHPr5saEw - ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

Feb 05, 2024 11:15 (IST) How The Numbers Stack Up For Team Soren In Jharkhand Floor Test



Some 40 MLAs of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its alliance partners returned to Ranchi from Hyderabad late Sunday evening to attend the floor test on Monday. Some 40 MLAs of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and its alliance partners returned to Ranchi from Hyderabad late Sunday evening to attend the floor test on Monday.