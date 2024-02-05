Live Updates: Hemant Soren Reaches Jharkhand Assembly, Trust Vote Begins

A special court in Ranchi has allowed Hemant Soren, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president, to participate in the floor test.

He was remanded to ED custody for five days by the court on February 2.

Arrested JMM leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday reached the assembly here to take part in a trust vote of the Champai Soren-led government. A special court in Ranchi has allowed Hemant Soren, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president, to participate in the floor test.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

