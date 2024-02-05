Champai Soren Wins Test Of Strength In Jharkhand Assembly

The Champai Soren government in Jharkhand comfortably passed the majority test in Assembly this afternoon, getting 47 votes in the 81-member Assembly.PromotedListen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.comAlso Read"Won't Shed Tears, For You Tears Of Adivasis Don't Matter": Hemant Soren"Feel Raj Bhavan Involved": Jailed Hemant Soren During Jharkhand Trust VoteLive Updates: Hemant Soren Reaches Jharkhand Assembly, Trust Vote BeginsTrack Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world. Watch Live News:Follow Us:Champai Sorenjharkhand Assembly floor testHemant Soren