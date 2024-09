Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government completes 100 days of its third successive term today. Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking at a press conference today, said that the Modi 3.0 government in its first 100, days has launched projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore.

To celebrate the first 100 days of Modi 3.0, several union ministers have planned events and press conferences to highlight what they have achieved in the same period.

Follow live updates here: