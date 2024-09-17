'Focus On Hiking Productivity': Agriculture Minister On 100 Days Of Modi 3.0

The minister also highlighted efforts to empower women and the poor.

As the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre completed 100 days on Tuesday, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said its focus has been on enhancing farm productivity while keeping production costs down to ensure that farmers get the best possible returns.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, the minister also highlighted efforts to empower women and the poor and said one of the government's priorities is skilling youth so that they can get jobs.

Here are some of the highlights from the interview:

Introduction Of New Crop Varieties

Mr Chouhan said the government has announced the launch of 65 new crop varieties which are designed to thrive in higher temperatures and require less water. These new varieties, alongside 109 existing ones, will improve agricultural productivity. The minister cited the example of pearl millet and said that while it typically takes 110-120 days to mature, new varieties can now be harvested in just 70 days.

Reducing Production Costs

Mr Chouhan outlined several measures to address the rising cost of farming. Noting that farming costs sometimes escalate to the point where making a profit becomes difficult, he said the government has acted to regulate the market. Citing an example, he said the import duty on cheap edible oils was increased to 20% to stabilise the market after soybean prices dropped significantly. Additionally, the export duty on onions was reduced from 40% to 20% to encourage higher exports and better prices for onion farmers.

Crop Insurance And Diversification

The minister said the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme provides much-needed cover for farmers. The government is also promoting diversification in farming by encouraging the cultivation of flowers, fruits, vegetables, and medicinal plants. Additionally, efforts are being made to promote natural farming practices to preserve soil health for future generations.

Natural Farming Initiatives

New schemes for farmers include a benefit of Rs 2,000 every three months, Mr Chouhan said. He pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's June 16 transfer of Rs 20,000 crore into farmers' accounts and said the Prime Minister Housing Scheme will also benefit farmers who work on irrigated and non-irrigated land, with additional funds being made available for toilets and solar power. He said emphasis is being placed on natural and organic farming to protect soil health and a Natural Farming Mission will be launched soon.

Minimum Support Price

Mr Chouhan said the government has granted permission to states like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka to procure soybeans at Minimum Support Price (MSP), ensuring fair compensation for farmers.

Women's Empowerment

Highlighting the strides made in women's empowerment under PM Modi's leadership, the minister said the government has implemented a 33% reservation for women in government jobs and legislative bodies. Pointing to a scheme that has helped 1.1 million women achieve financial independence, with a goal of empowering 30 million, Mr Chouhan emphasised the Prime Minister's commitment to ensuring that no woman remains impoverished.

Self-Help Groups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced several significant initiatives for women's empowerment and economic progress, the minister said. A revolving fund has been allocated to Self-Help Groups (SHGs), and Rs 5,000 crore has been deposited into group accounts to strengthen women's economic status.

New Roles And Contributions Of Women

Women are now playing crucial roles in various sectors, Mr Chouhan said, highlighting programmes like 'Drone Didis,' 'Bank Sakhi,' and 'Pashu Sakhi'. He said women are now operating drones to spray pesticide, reducing fertiliser use and improving crop quality. 'Bank Sakhi' participants are facilitating financial transactions in villages, generating significant business.

Prime Minister Housing Scheme

PM Modi has guaranteed housing for the poor, announcing the construction of 3 crore homes - 2 crore in rural areas and 1 crore in urban areas, Mr Chouhan said. Funds for home construction have recently been disbursed in Jharkhand, with further efforts being made under the Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana to ensure no one remains without a permanent roof.

Government Jobs And Skill Development

Mr Chouhan said that, in the past 100 days, the government has announced over 15,000 government jobs and launched infrastructure projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore. This will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities. Additionally, the government plans to upgrade Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to benefit 1 crore youth, enhancing their skills and providing learning opportunities with top companies.

India's Global Contribution

The minister said PM Modi has highlighted India's role as a global friend and pointed to efforts to establish friendly relations with countries which had not been visited by any Indian prime minister before. These relationships, he said, are strengthening India's global position.