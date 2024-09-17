Big Infra Push In Modi 3.0's First 100 Days. Amit Shah Releases Report Card

The government has approved projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore since returning to power this July, pointed out Union Minister Amit Shah today as he released a report card for the first 100 days of the Modi government's third term.

Mr Shah said that the Modi government has achieved great success in strengthening the country's external security, internal security, and defence systems, which has made India a safer nation.

In the first 100 days of its third term, the government has earmarked Rs 3 lakh crore for infrastructure development, the minister said at a press conference. This includes linking about 25,000 villages to road networks at a cost of Rs 49,000 crore.

The government has also decided to expand major roads across the country at a cost of Rs 50,600 crore, he said.

"A mega port will be built in Wadhwan, Maharashtra at a cost of Rs 76,000 crore, which will be included among the top 10 ports of the world from Day 1," said the Home Minister.

Listing the initiatives taken during the 100 days, Mr Shah said the government has launched the PM eBus Sewa scheme and removed 31% tax burden via angel tax abolition for startups. As many as 12 industrial zones across India have also been marked for development.

The Union minister also stated the initiatives taken to enhance the air and metro connectivity.

"To promote tourism, we are upgrading the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi, Bagdogra in West Bengal, Bihta Airport in Bihar, and building new airstrips at Agatti and Minicoy. We have also taken up the projects of Bengaluru Metro, Pune Metro, Thane Integrated Ring Metro and many other metros in these 100 days," said Mr Shah.