Live Updates: Express And Goods Trains Collide In Tamil Nadu, Passengers Injured

Live: Twelve coaches of the passenger train have derailed
A passenger train going from Mysore to Darbhanga has collided with a stationary goods train in Tamil Nadu. The parcel van of the express train caught fire and some passengers are reportedly injured. At least 12 coaches of the passenger train have also derailed.
The engine of the passenger train, which was coming at a speed of 75 km per hour, was derailed and fire broke out in parcel van of the express tarin.
The injured passengers have been sent to hospitals for treament. At least twelve coaches of the passenger train derailed in the accident.
Ambulances and doctors have reached the accident site. Most passengers have been rescued from the train. Arrangements are being to send passengers to their respective destinations through other means.
According to sources, the crew experienced a heavy jerk as the train entered a loop line and collided with the stationary goods train at 8:30 pm.
The General Manager of Southern Railway, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Chennai Division, and other senior officials are heading to the accident site.
According to sources, two AC coaches of the express train have caught fire.
The express train and goods train collided in Tamil Nadu's Triuvallur district. Rescue teams have been rushed to the accident site.