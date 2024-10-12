Tamil Nadu Train Accident: 12 Coaches Derail, 19 Injured, Probe Underway

Mysuru Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a goods train at Kavaraippettai railway station.

A passenger train, travelling at 75 kmph, hit a stationary goods train on Friday, in Tamil Nadu, at around 8:30 pm. The train entered a loop line instead of the main line, following which at least 12 coaches derailed, leaving several passengers injured, railway officials said. A parcel van also caught fire. Train 12578 Mysuru – Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a goods train at Kavaraippettai railway station in Tiruvallur district, near Chennai.

1,360 passengers were on board, said Tiruvallur District Collector Dr T Prabhushankar. 19 of the passengers are reported to be injured, and of them, four suffered severe injuries. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, he said. No casualties reported so far.

Past midnight, stranded passengers were transported through MTC buses to Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station. Early morning, a special train departed from Dr MGR Chennai Central, taking the stranded passengers to their destination. Passengers were provided with food and water.

Stranded passengers of Train No. 12578 Mysuru - Darbhanga Bagmati Express were provided with food and water



A Special Train Departed from Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 04:45 hrs on 12.10.2024 to reach their destination

Talking about the unfortunate incident, R N Singh, General Manager of Southern Railway said, “The train was headed towards Gudur and further to Andhra Pradesh. At the station, a goods train headed towards Gudur was stationed on the loop line and was given priority. It was supposed to pass through the main line but despite the signal for the main line, the train entered the loop line. It hit the goods train from behind and the engine derailed."

According to the officials, the train crew had experienced a heavy jerk before entering the loop line. The pilot and the loco pilot are healthy. Following this, several trains were either immediately diverted or rescheduled or cancelled.

18 of the scheduled trains are cancelled on October 12.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered by the Railway into the accident. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed shock and said rescue operations are underway.

“The government is working fast in rescue and relief work. The injured are immediately taken to the hospital. A separate team is functioning to arrange food and travel facilities for the other passengers to return home. The fire department is engaged in the work of removing the accident train coaches. I am continuing to monitor the rescue operations,” he said.

According to the officials, restoration could take 24 hours that is by Saturday evening rail services are expected to resume on this route.

Helpline Numbers:

Chennai Division

044 25354151

044 25330952

044 25330953

044 24354995

Samastipur

06274-81029188

Darbhanga

06272-8210335395

Deendayal Upadhyay Junction

7525039558