Live Updates: Counting Of Votes For Gujarat Local Bodies Polls Today

Police said 17 people were arrested in Vadodara for allegedly taking custody of EVMs (Representational)

Counting of votes for polls to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayat and 231 taluka panchayat will be held today.

The polling took place on Sunday with municipalities recording a voter turnout of 58.82 per cent, while the figure was 65.80 for the district panchayats and 66.60 per cent for taluka panchayats.

The final figures were released by the State Election Commission on Monday.

Re-polling was held during the day in a booth in Ghodiya in Jhalod taluka of Dahod district after two EVMs were damaged during Sunday's polling by three people.

The booth recorded around 50 per cent turnout during the re-poll, officials said.

