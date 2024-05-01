Delhi Schools Bomb Threat LIVE Updates: Bomb Threats At Delhi Schools, Classes Suspended, Children Sent Home

Bomb Threat in Delhi-NCR Schools LIVE: Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of fire brigade have been rushed to the schools in Delhi and a search operation is underway.

New Delhi:

Panic gripped schools in the national capital and adjoining Noida after several of them received bomb threats this morning. All schools have been evacuated after local police were informed about the emails, Delhi Police officials said.

Here are the LIVE updates:

May 01, 2024 12:21 (IST)
Bomb Threat In Delhi: "Some Hospitals Also Received These Emails": Delhi Top Cop
May 01, 2024 12:08 (IST)
Bomb Threat In Delhi: "Police Reached Very Quickly": Delhi Lt Governor On Schools Bomb Threats
May 01, 2024 11:48 (IST)
"Someone Has Done It To Create Panic": Delhi Police
May 01, 2024 11:47 (IST)
Bomb Threat Shuts Over 100 Delhi Schools Early, Nothing Found In Searches

May 01, 2024 11:47 (IST)
100 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat

Nearly 100 schools in Delhi receive bomb threat via mail, Home Ministry says appears to be a hoax.

May 01, 2024 11:39 (IST)
Request Parents Not To Panic, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena On Bomb Threat To Schools

The national capital's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has gone to DAV School in north Delhi's Model Town after over 60 schools in the city and nearby areas received bomb threats on email.
May 01, 2024 11:32 (IST)
"Nothing Objectionable Has Been Found": Delhi Police
May 01, 2024 11:29 (IST)
Delhi Bomb Threat: No Threat But...: Amid Chaos, Many Schools Send Children Home As Precaution

Over 50 schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region have sent students home early today after receiving a bomb threat over email. Some other schools, which did not receive a threat mail have also decided to shut early as a precautionary measure.
May 01, 2024 11:22 (IST)
Bomb Threat in 60 Delhi Schools, Nothing Found: Updates

▪️ 60 schools evacuated after bomb threat emails received. Exams stopped midway; students sent home as a precaution

▪️ Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service rushed to schools

▪️ Delhi Police appeals for calm, urges parents not to panic

▪️ "We are taking all appropriate measures. Nothing suspicious has been found," Delhi Police spokesperson to NDTV
May 01, 2024 11:20 (IST)
"No Need To Panic": Delhi Top Cop On Bomb Threats
May 01, 2024 11:17 (IST)
"Received 60 Calls About Bomb Threats": Delhi Fire Department Chief
May 01, 2024 11:15 (IST)
Delhi Bomb Threat Shuts Over 60 Schools Early, Nothing Found In Searches

