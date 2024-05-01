Delhi Schools Bomb Threat LIVE Updates: Bomb Threats At Delhi Schools, Classes Suspended, Children Sent Home

New Delhi:
Delhi-NCR Schools Bomb Threat Live News: Children were sent home after threats were made.
Panic gripped schools in the national capital and adjoining Noida after several of them received bomb threats this morning. All schools have been evacuated after local police were informed about the emails, Delhi Police officials said.
Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of fire brigade have been rushed to the schools in Delhi and a search operation is underway.
Here are the LIVE updates:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Bomb Threat In Delhi: "Some Hospitals Also Received These Emails": Delhi Top Cop
Bomb Threat In Delhi: "Police Reached Very Quickly": Delhi Lt Governor On Schools Bomb Threats
"Someone Has Done It To Create Panic": Delhi Police
100 Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat
Nearly 100 schools in Delhi receive bomb threat via mail, Home Ministry says appears to be a hoax.
"Nothing Objectionable Has Been Found": Delhi Police
Bomb Threat in 60 Delhi Schools, Nothing Found: Updates
▪️ 60 schools evacuated after bomb threat emails received. Exams stopped midway; students sent home as a precaution
▪️ Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service rushed to schools
▪️ Delhi Police appeals for calm, urges parents not to panic
▪️ "We are taking all appropriate measures. Nothing suspicious has been found," Delhi Police spokesperson to NDTV
"No Need To Panic": Delhi Top Cop On Bomb Threats
"Received 60 Calls About Bomb Threats": Delhi Fire Department Chief