3 Delhi Schools Evacuated After Bomb Threat Emails, Exams Stopped Midway

Three Delhi schools have received a bomb threat via email, and police officials are on the site conducting through search operations.

Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar in east Delhi and Delhi Public School at Dwarka received the bomb threats.

One of the schools, Mother Mary, was conducting an exam, and had to stop it midway as the search ops started. The school declared an emergency and asked everyone to leave the premises immediately.

In a mail to parents, DPS said, "This is to inform you that the school has received an email that threatens the safety and security of the students. As a precautionary measure we are sending the students back home immediately."

The school premises was evacuated after local police was informed. Visuals from the schools showed parents rushing to the schools to pick up their children.

Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the schools.

The search team haven't found anything suspicious yet.

In February, a similar threat at Delhi Police School in RK Puram had turned out to be hoax.