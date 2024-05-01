'No Threat But...': Amid Chaos, Many Schools Send Children Home As Precaution

Over 50 schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region have sent students home early today after receiving a bomb threat over email. Some other schools, which did not receive a threat mail have also decided to shut early as a precautionary measure.

The schools started receiving the threat emails as early as 4 am today. The bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad, and officials of Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the schools.

Several other schools have also requested parents to come and pick up students early as a precautionary measure.

"The school has received no threat but as a matter of caution, we are sending students of pre-primary at 10.40 am and primary and senior school at 12 noon. Kindly be at the bus stop accordingly," Father Agnel School informed parents in a message.

Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dwarka, Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri, Delhi Public School at Vasant Kunj, and Amity School in Saket were among the first ones to receive the threat. Since then, over 60 more schools have received a similar mail and it is suspected that one person was behind it all.

Security agencies, including the Delhi Police Special Cell, are trying to find the source of the email.

"The emails lack a date line but include 'bcc', indicating they've been sent to multiple recipients. This is a mischief, a mail has been sent to all the schools on such a large scale to spread panic. The cyber cell unit is also trying to trace the email and IP address," police said.

The search teams on the ground have not found anything suspicious at any of the schools yet. Police have urged parents to not panic, as all appropriate measures are being taken.

"I request parents not to panic, as nothing suspicious has been found yet," Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa told NDTV.