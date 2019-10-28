Live Updates: BJP, Shiv Sena's Separate Meets With Governor Amid Negotiations

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena are likely to meet the governor of Maharashtra on Monday. The Sena-BJP alliance emerged victorious in the state assembly elections for 288 seats held on October 21. While the Bharatiya Janata Party won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats. The two parties are likely to hold separate meetings with the governor.

A report by news agency Press Trust Of India says that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray wants the implementation of the 50:50 formula "agreed upon" between him, BJP chief Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

