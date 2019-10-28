Live Updates: BJP, Shiv Sena's Separate Meets With Governor Amid Negotiations

The two parties are likely to hold separate meetings with the governor.

All India | | Updated: October 28, 2019 11:02 IST
While the Bharatiya Janata Party won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats.

New Delhi: 

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena are likely to meet the governor of Maharashtra on Monday. The Sena-BJP alliance emerged victorious in the state assembly elections for 288 seats held on October 21. While the Bharatiya Janata Party won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats. The two parties are likely to hold separate meetings with the governor.

A report by news agency Press Trust Of India says that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray wants the implementation of the 50:50 formula "agreed upon" between him, BJP chief Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Here are the Live Updates on Maharashtra Government formation: 




Oct 28, 2019
11:02 (IST)
Diwakar Raote arrives at Raj Bhavan
Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Oct 28, 2019
10:46 (IST)
Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra Fadnavis to meet governor today: ANI
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Diwakar Raote to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari separately today. Raj Bhawan confirms, it is a courtesy visit during Diwali festival.
