Live Updates: Bill To Amend Disaster Management Act In Parliament Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce a bill to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in both Houses of Parliament on Thursday. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the statutory resolution regarding Section 8A of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi will move a motion in support of the second report of the Business Advisory Committee presented to the House on July 31.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu will move a motion for the election of two members to the council of the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM). Union Minister Manohar Lal is expected to move a motion for the election of two members to the Advisory Council of the Delhi Development Authority.

Here are the live updates from Parliament:

Aug 01, 2024 11:04 (IST) RJD MPs Protest In Parliament

#WATCH | Delhi: RJD MPs hold protest in Parliament, demanding that the increased reservation quota in Bihar be included in the 9th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. pic.twitter.com/yoPOrVr9zR - ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024