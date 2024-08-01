Live Updates: Bill To Amend Disaster Management Act In Parliament Today

New Delhi:
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce a bill to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in both Houses of Parliament on Thursday. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the statutory resolution regarding Section 8A of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi will move a motion in support of the second report of the Business Advisory Committee presented to the House on July 31.
Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu will move a motion for the election of two members to the council of the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM). Union Minister Manohar Lal is expected to move a motion for the election of two members to the Advisory Council of the Delhi Development Authority.
Here are the live updates from Parliament:
RJD MPs Protest In Parliament
Congress MP's Adjournment Notice In Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha on Thursday regarding water leakage in the Parliament lobby.
In his notice, Manickam Tagore stated that the water leakage highlights "potential issues with the building's weather resilience, just one year after its completion."
"I rise to address concerns following yesterday's heavy rains, which caused water leaks inside the Parliament lobby along the path used by our President of India when entering the new Parliament building," the Congress MP said.