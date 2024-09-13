LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal

The Supreme Court is hearing the bail petition of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been jailed for the last six months in the alleged liquor policy scam. Two months ago, the chief minister was granted bail ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections.

Today, the top court is hearing two petitions by the AAP chief. Last week, in the final hearing before the court withdrew to decide, Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Mr Kejriwal, pointed out his client had already satisfied the 'triple test' legal principle for bail, since the same court had given him bail in the ED case.

The CBI, on the other hand, has repeatedly pointed to what it believes is a mountain of evidence against Mr Kejriwal, most of which is drawn from testimony of 'approvers', i.e., former accused who have been pardoned, or will receive lesser sentences, for testifying against him.

Here are the LIVE updates in Arvind Kejriwal's bail petition:

Sep 13, 2024 10:42 (IST) Supreme Court's Three Questions Over Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Justice Kant: Based on arguments, we have framed three questions.

1. Was Arvind Kejriwal's arrest was illegal? 2. Should he be allowed regular bail? 3. Was filing of chargesheet of such nature that he has to only go to trial court? Justice Kant: Based on arguments, we have framed three questions.

Sep 13, 2024 10:39 (IST) Hearing Begins In Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Petition In Supreme Court

A bench of Justices Suryakant and Ujjal Bhuiyan bench is delivering the decision. Both judges will read out their respective decisions.