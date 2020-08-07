Live Updates: Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode Flight Skids Off Runway, 184 Onboard

An Air India Express plane with 184 people on board from Dubai skidded off the runway while landing at Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday. Rescue operations are underway.

First images from the site showed the aircraft completely broken up with debris strewn over the runway and beyond.

The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 pm.

Aug 07, 2020 21:24 (IST) "Second Tragedy Of The Day": BJP MP

BJP MP KJ Alphons termed the incident as "second tragedy of the day" after 13 people died in state's Idukki in a landslide incident. "Second tragedy of the day in Kerala : Air India Express skids off the run way at Kozhikode, front portion splits , pilot dies and lots of passengers injured . All passengers evacuated. Very lucky the aircraft didn't catch fire," KJ Alphons tweeted.



Aug 07, 2020 21:13 (IST) Picture shows plane broken into two pieces

An aerial picture of the ill-fated plane shows that the plane has been broken into two pieces after the accident. There were 184 confirmed passengers onboard the plane.





Aug 07, 2020 21:09 (IST) No fire at plane

As reported, the plane didn't catch fire when it landed, that refers that there may be a substantial number of survivors out of the confirmed 184 people who were onboard.



Aug 07, 2020 21:07 (IST) I am told all passengers evacuated: MP

BJP MP KJ Alphons to NDTV: "I am told all passengers have been evacuated."

