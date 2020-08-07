Flight Tracker Site Indicates Plane Tried To Land Twice At Kerala Airport

Kozhikode: Flightradar24 indicated that the Air India Express Boeing 737 NG that came from Dubai with 190 people on board tried to land twice

Flight Tracker Site Indicates Plane Tried To Land Twice At Kerala Airport

Kozhikode airport is a "tabletop" airport, junior External Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan tweeted

New Delhi:

A popular global flight tracker website indicates that the Air India Express plane that skidded on the runway at Kerala's Kozhikode tried to land at least twice at the tabletop airport.

Flightradar24, a Swedish firm that shows real-time commercial flight tracking information on a map, indicated that the Boeing 737 NG that came from Dubai with 190 people on board tried to land twice.

Calicut airport is a "tabletop" airport, junior External Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan tweeted. A tabletop runway is a runway on the top of a plateau or hill with one or both ends adjacent to a steep elevation, which drops into a gorge. Such an airport presents a challenging condition for landing.

Fifteen people including both pilots died in the crash. Most on board have been evacuated and at least 50 injured, including 15 in serious condition, have been taken to hospital, authorities said.

There were 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew members on board the aircraft.

The last major plane crash in India was in 2010 when an Air India Express Boeing 737-800 from Dubai to Mangalore overshot the runway and burst into flames. The crash killed 158 people and left eight survivors.

Kerala has been battered by heavy rains in recent days.

Comments
Flightradar24Air India ExpressKozhikode

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india