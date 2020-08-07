Plane Skidded Off Because Of Heavy Rain, Says Kerala Minister

Early images from the site showed aircraft debris strewn over the runway and beyond.

An Air India Express plane with 191 people skidded off the runway while landing at Kerala's Kozhikode on Friday and split into pieces. A pilot has died, said BJP MP KJ Alphons, and many passengers have suffered severe injuries.

All passengers have been evacuated, said Forest Minister K Raju to NDTV.

The incident took place at 7.41 PM. The plane skidded because of heavy rain and hit a wall, splitting into pieces, Mr Raju said.

"It is very serious. Rescue operations are on, first aid is being given at the aerodrome," he said.

BJP Rajya Sabha member KJ Alphons tweeted: "Second tragedy of the day in Kerala : Air India Express skids off the run way at Kozhikode, front portion splits , pilot dies and lots of passengers injured . All passengers evacuated. Very lucky the aircraft didn't catch fire."

"It is surprising that such an accident happened when visibility was fine and the pilots were experienced. We should focus on rescue and saving lives," said Kapil Kaul, CEO & Director, CAPA South Asia.