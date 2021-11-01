Updates: PM Modi Arrives In UK For COP26 Summit; G20 Falls Short On Key Climate Target

PM Modi arrived in Glasgow on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit. The Prime Minister, who flew into Glasgow from the G20 Summit in Italy, will begin the UK leg of his European tour by holding bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a meeting with community leaders and Indologists based in Scotland.

"Landed in Glasgow. Will be joining the COP26 Summit, where I look forward to working with other world leaders on mitigating climate change and articulating India''s efforts in this regard," Modi said on Twitter.

The Prime Minister was received to the tune of Scottish bagpipes as he arrived at his hotel in Glasgow, where he was greeted by a large group of Indian representatives with chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Here are the updates on PM Modi's visit to G20 and COP26 Climate Summit:

Leaving for Glasgow after a fruitful @g20org Summit in Rome. During the Summit, we were able to have elaborate deliberations on issues of global importance such as fighting the pandemic, improving health infrastructure, boosting economic cooperation and furthering innovation. pic.twitter.com/LBN17RFkah - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 31, 2021

Nov 01, 2021 09:41 (IST)



Nov 01, 2021 09:40 (IST) After G20 Summit, PM Modi In UK For COP26 Summit

