"India Will By 2030...": 5 Promises PM Modi Made At Climate Summit

PM Modi presented 'panchamrit' at the climate summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow where he spoke about 'panchamrit' or five nectar elements to deal with the challenge of climate change. PM Modi also announced that the country will become carbon neutral by 2070.

'Panchamrit' presented by PM Modi at the climate summit:

India will reach its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030.

India will meet 50 percent of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030.

India will reduce the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes from now to 2030.

By 2030, India will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy to less than 45 percent.

By 2070, India will achieve the target of net zero emissions.

India is the last of the world's major carbon polluters to announce a net-zero target, with China saying it would reach that goal in 2060, and the US and the EU aiming for 2050.

Scientists say we must halve global emissions by 2030, and reach net-zero by 2050, in order to prevent the worst impacts of climate change

He also called for a global push to adopt sustainable lifestyles."Instead of mindless and destructive consumption we need mindful and deliberate utilisation," he said, citing consumer choices in areas from packaging to diet."These choices, made by billions of people, can take the fight against climate change one step further," he said.

PM Modi, who arrived in Glasgow on Sunday night from Rome, was received by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. The Prime Minister was then seen interacting animatedly with Mr Johnson and Mr Guterres with his arms around their shoulders. The three leaders had also attended the G20 Summit in Italy which concluded on Sunday.

(With inputs from AFP)