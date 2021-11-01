PM's Big Pledge At Climate Summit: India To Go Carbon Neutral By 2070

PM Narendra Modi dubbed the five goals "Panchamrit".

India will achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the COP26 summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Monday, spelling out the target for the first time.

The pledge was among five commitments by the Prime Minister at the UN Conference.

"First - India will reach its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030," he said.

"Second - India will meet 50 percent of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030," he said.

"Third - India will reduce the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes from now to 2030," the PM said.

"Fourth - By 2030, India will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy to less than 45 per cent," he said.

"And fifth - by 2070, India will achieve the target of net zero," he added.