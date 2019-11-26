Live Telecast Of Maharashtra Floor Test: 5 Highlights Of Top Court's Order

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday. (File)

New Delhi: The Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra has to prove majority by tomorrow, the Supreme Court ruled this morning on a petition challenging the surprise government formation by the BJP in the state. The court has ordered a trust vote "within 24 hours". The Maharashtra floor test has been ordered after the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress alliance petitioned the court against the manner in which BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took power on Saturday morning at a quiet oath ceremony. The alliance called the BJP government "illegal", demanding an immediate floor test.