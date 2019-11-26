Live Telecast Of Maharashtra Floor Test: 5 Highlights Of Top Court's Order

Here is your five-point cheat sheet on Maharashtra floor test:
- Floor test to be conducted by tomorrow: A three-judge bench said today that that the floor test has to be conducted by tomorrow after all the members of Maharashtra assembly are elected by 5 pm.
- Pro-tem speaker to be appointed: The trust vote will be presided over by a pro-tem or interim Speaker. The top court has directed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure that all elected members of the house are sworn in before the floor test, including the interim speaker. The role of the pro-tem speaker assumes much more importance now.
- MLAs to take oath by 5 pm: The top has directed Maharashtra Governor to ensure that the entire exercise of electing all the members of the House is completed by 5 pm.
- Live telecast of floor test: A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna also said the entire proceedings would be telecast live.
- No secret ballots: Voting in the assembly shall not be on the basis of secret ballot, the top court said.
