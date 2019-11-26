Live Telecast Of Maharashtra Floor Test: 5 Highlights Of Top Court's Order

Maharashtra Government: The top court ordered the floor test after the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress alliance had petitioned the court against the manner in which BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took power on Saturday

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: November 26, 2019 12:03 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Live Telecast Of Maharashtra Floor Test: 5 Highlights Of Top Court's Order

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday. (File)

New Delhi:  The Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra has to prove majority by tomorrow, the Supreme Court ruled this morning on a petition challenging the surprise government formation by the BJP in the state. The court has ordered a trust vote "within 24 hours". The Maharashtra floor test has been ordered after the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress alliance petitioned the court against the manner in which BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took power on Saturday morning at a quiet oath ceremony. The alliance called the BJP government "illegal", demanding an immediate floor test.
Here is your five-point cheat sheet on Maharashtra floor test:
  1. Floor test to be conducted by tomorrow: A three-judge bench said today that that the floor test has to be conducted by tomorrow after all the members of Maharashtra assembly are elected by 5 pm.
  2. Pro-tem speaker to be appointed: The trust vote will be presided over by a pro-tem or interim Speaker. The top court has directed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure that all elected members of the house are sworn in before the floor test, including the interim speaker. The role of the pro-tem speaker assumes much more importance now.
  3. MLAs to take oath by 5 pm: The top has directed Maharashtra Governor to ensure that the entire exercise of electing all the members of the House is completed by 5 pm.
  4. Live telecast of floor test: A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna also said the entire proceedings would be telecast live.
  5. No secret ballots: Voting in the assembly shall not be on the basis of secret ballot, the top court said.




Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Maharashtra Government FormationMaharashtra Floor TestMaharashtra
हिंदी में पढ़ेंதமிழில் படிக்க

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
MaharashtraRahul GandhiSensexFASTagSolar Eclipse ParliamentKailash JoshiJharkhandAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusAnti Pollution MaskFASTag IndiaMaharashtra NewsJyotiraditya ScindiaVivo U20Redmi K30Realme X50Mi Note 10Jio PhoneVivo V17AmazonNote 8 ProGoogle Nest Frozen 2Realme X2 ProRedmi Note 8 ProRedmi Note 10

................................ Advertisement ................................