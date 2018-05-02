LIVE: PM Modi Meets All Chief Ministers To Plan Mahatma Gandhi's 150th Birth Anniversary Celebrations

Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary: Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh and LK Advani at the meet

Here are the live updates of PM Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers:



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attends the meeting of the national committee for commemoration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attends the meeting of the national committee for commemoration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. 18:17 (IST) "Mahatma Gandhi was a multifaceted person. He was a nationalist and an internationalist; a political leader and a spiritual mentor; a writer and thinker and an activist; a person comfortable with Indian traditions, and yet an eager revolutionary for social change," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted. 18:16 (IST) "Mahatma Gandhi was born in India but he does not belong to India alone. He remains one of India's greatest gifts to humankind and his name finds resonance across the continents," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted. 18:14 (IST)

President Ram Nath Kovind chairs the first meeting of National Implementation Committee for Commemoration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also present at the event, along with ministers, chief ministers and opposition leaders. President Ram Nath Kovind chairs the first meeting of National Implementation Committee for Commemoration of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also present at the event, along with ministers, chief ministers and opposition leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with the chief ministers of all states today to lay the groundwork for the celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. A national committee has already been formed to oversee the celebrations, which will be held across the country for a year starting October 2, 2019. Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and BJP leader LK Advani were also present at the meeting.