Coronavirus Live Updates: India Crosses 2.20 Lakh Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Live Updates: India saw a record single-day jump of 9,851 coronavirus cases and 273 deaths on Friday, pushing the nationwide infection tally to 2,26,770 and the death count to 6,348, according to the Union health ministry. There has been a record spike in cases for three consecutive days now. In terms of cases, India had crossed China - where the virus emerged late last year - for the ninth spot just a week ago.

The number of states with four-digit or bigger tallies has doubled since May 1 when the centre allowed the movement of migrant workers in special trains from big urban clusters to their villages. Some of these states have seen their tallies rising more than 10-fold.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the Health Ministry said the number of confirmed cases has risen to 2,26,770 and the number of deaths has grown to 6,348. Figures from America's Johns Hopkins University around midnight showed India at 2,35,769 and Italy at 2,34,531. With 6,641 deaths, India is now ranked the 12th worst-hit country.

