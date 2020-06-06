6 Enforcement Directorate Officials Test Positive For COVID-19, Headquarters Sealed

The Enforcement Directorate office has been shut for two days after six officials were found to be infected with coronavirus.

More than 10 officers who have come into contact with the infected people have been quarantined.

Recently, a junior-rank officer who works at the establishment branch of the headquarters had tested positive for the virus. He was on deputation to the investigative agency from a central paramilitary force, news agency PTI reported quoting officials.

Enforcement Directorate, the federal agency that probes money laundering and hawala crimes, sanitises its office building twice a week and only those employees who are required for work on a given day report to office, officials added.

This morning, India reported 9,887 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, its biggest one-day spike so far. The number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours is 294, taking the total in India to 6,642. The country has till now reported over 2.3 lakh coronavirus cases, taking it above Italy to become the nation with the sixth highest coronavirus cases.

Over 1.14 lakh people have recovered in India. In terms of cases, India had crossed China - where the virus emerged late last year - for the ninth spot just a week ago.