9,887 Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 Hours, Biggest One-Day Jump

Coronavirus: The country has till now reported over 2.3 lakh coronavirus cases, taking it above Italy to become the nation with the sixth highest coronavirus cases.

The number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours is 294, taking the total in India to 6,642.

New Delhi:

India reported 9,887 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the biggest one-day spike so far, government data shows. There has been a minor fall in recovery rate compared to Friday, from 48.27 per cent to 48.20 per cent. The number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours is 294, taking the total in India to 6,642. The country has till now reported over 2.3 lakh coronavirus cases, taking it above Italy to become the nation with the sixth highest coronavirus cases. Over 1.14 lakh people have recovered in India.

