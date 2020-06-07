Tamil Nadu Crosses 30,000-Mark With 1,458 New Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus: This is the seventh day the state is witnessing more than 1,000 plus cases (File)

Nineteen more people have died because of the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu which reported a spike of 1,458 fresh cases on Saturday, taking the infection count to 30,152 and death number to 251, the health department said.

With the department stepping up testing of COVID-19 in the state, 15,389 people were tested on Saturday, taking the tally to 5,50,643.

This is the seventh consecutive day the state is witnessing more than 1,000 plus cases.

The number of people who got cured stood at 633 on Saturday, totalling 16,395 till date, a department bulletin said.

Active cases on date, including those in isolation wards, aggregated 13,503, the bulletin said.

Chennai recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,146 among districts today, aggregating 20,993 till date, it added.

Those who died included 10 patients in private health care institutions and nine in government hospitals.

According to the bulletin, 10 people who died today were above 60. Of the 1,458 fresh cases, 35 were returnees from other states and overseas.

Among those discharged after recovery 10,572 people were from Chennai, the bulletin said and the state capital also leads in the number of deaths at 197 (of the total 251) among districts.

The bulletin advised people to follow health advisories issued by the state government and appealed to them to follow etiquette by covering their face using a handkerchief while sneezing or coughing.

It also advised them to wash their hands frequently with soap and water.