Hospitals Can't Turn Away Suspected COVID-19 Patients: Arvind Kejriwal

Coronavirus: Arvind Kejriwal warned Delhi hospitals against hiding number of available beds

There is no shortage of beds for critical coronavirus patients in Delhi and no one showing symptoms should be turned away, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today amid criticism and complaints on social media over alleged lack of attention from hospitals to those who are turning up to get admitted. Mr Kejriwal said some hospitals are "doing mischief" and they will not be spared.

"Some hospitals are denying admission to COVID-19 patients. I am warning those who think they will be able to do black-marketing of beds using the influence of their protectors from other parties, you will not be spared," Mr Kejriwal said.

"Please allow a few days for us to sort this out. We will investigate and take action against those who are refusing patients even when beds are available... Some are involved in black-marketing of beds," the Chief Minister said.

Delhi recorded 1,330 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the city beyond the 26,000-mark, and the number of deaths due to the disease jumped to 708, the authorities said.

Some have tweeted that they were made to run from one hospital to another and refused admission or testing, despite showing symptoms.

"We launched a mobile app to stop the black marketing of beds. We thought of making information about number of beds and ventilators in hospitals transparent. There was uproar over it as if we committed a crime," Mr Kejriwal said.