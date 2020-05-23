Live Coronavirus India Updates: Outbreak Confined To Limited Areas Due To Lockdown, Says Centre

Nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases rose by a single-day record of over 6,000 (Representational)

The government on Friday said the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and deaths due to it have remained confined to limited areas, most of which are urban, due to the implementation of the lockdown.

It further said the number of COVID-19 cases would have risen exponentially had the lockdown not been in place, adding that the doubling time of cases now stands at 13.3 days as against 3.4 days before the lockdown.

"Despite being such a large nation, due to lockdown, the outbreak of the infection has remained confined to limited areas," chairman of Empowered Group One and Niti Aayog member VK Paul said at a briefing.

The Reserve Bank of India, however, said the impact of the coronavirus on the economy has been much more severe than what was expected.

On Friday Mumbai recorded its highest one-day increase in the number of COVID-19 patients at 1,751, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). City's total number of cases now stands at 27,068.

On Friday, India's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by a single-day record of over 6,000 to cross 1.22 lakh.

Globally, nearly 52 lakh people have tested positive for the deadly virus ever since its emergence in China last December and 3.3 lakh have lost their lives.

Meanwhile, in a bid to prevent a second coronavirus outbreak, the Boris Johnson government announced on Friday that travellers arriving in Britain will face 14 days in quarantine from next month.

From June 8, the new rule will be applicable on all international arrivals except Ireland.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak:

May 23, 2020 06:42 (IST) Coronavirus update: Brazil jumps to world No 2 in coronavirus cases, behind the US



Brazil became the world No 2 hotspot for coronavirus cases on Friday, second only to the United States, after it confirmed that 330,890 people had been infected by the virus, overtaking Russia, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil registered 1,001 daily coronavirus deaths on Friday, taking total deaths to 21,048, according to the Health Ministry.

In Sao Paulo, the worst-hit city, aerial video showed rows of open plots at the Formosa Cemetery as it rushed to keep up with demand, Reuters reported.

May 23, 2020 06:37 (IST) Coronavirus news: Sikkim to reopen schools, colleges from June 15



Schools and colleges in the state will reopen from June 15, Sikkim Education Minister KN Lepcha announced on Friday.

"We will be reopening all schools and colleges from 15th June. We will start with classes 9th to 12th while classes for Nursery to VIII will not be held. Morning assemblies will not be allowed in the schools to ensure social distancing," said Lepcha.

The Schools and colleges were closed in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, ANI reported.