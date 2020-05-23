7-Day Quarantine For Incoming Fliers To Karnataka From 6 States

Karnataka said 7-day institutional quarantine must for passengers from high-risk states.

With domestic flights resuming from Monday, the Karnataka government has announce seven-day mandatory institutional quarantine for passengers returning from six states with highest coronavirus cases - Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

If the returnees test negative for COVID-19 in pool testing, they will be sent for home quarantine for another seven days.

Incoming domestic flight passenger from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Delhi & Madhya Pradesh will undergo 7 day institutional Quarantine followed by home quarantine. — DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) May 23, 2020

Returnees from other low prevalence states will be asked to follow 14 days of home quarantine, according to the standard operating procedure (SOP) for entry of people from other states to Karnataka, in a statement issued by the state health department on Friday.

The SOP allows home quarantine for pregnant women, children below 10, those who are 80 and above, and terminally-ill patients along with one attendant if they test negative.

In special cases like businessmen coming for urgent work, the quarantine period will be waived if they give a report from a laboratory showing that they tested negative for COVID-19, it said. The laboratory should be recognised by the Indian Council of Medical Research. The report should not be more than two days old from the date of travel.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had on Wednesday announced that domestic passenger flight services will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner.

The ministry released an exhaustive list of guidelines for passengers, including web check-ins, mandatory social distancing and thermal screening, the use of protective gear throughout the journey and displaying "green" status on the coronavirus tracker app Aarogya Setu.