6,654 Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours, Biggest Single-Day Spike In India

Coronavirus India: More than 3,700 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been reported so far.

India recorded the biggest single-day jump in the number of coronavirus cases with 6,654 new patients in the last 24 hours that takes the total to 1,25,101 cases, the Union Health Ministry said today. The country has registered 3,720 deaths linked to COVID-19 so far. Of these, 137 patients died in the last 24 hours. A total of 51,784 patients have recovered so far.

Nearly 25,000 cases have been reported in the last four days, government data shows, after restrictions were eased in most parts of the country as the fourth phase of the lockdown began.

Globally, India is 13th on the list of affected countries.