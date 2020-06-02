Coronavirus Live Updates: Number Of Coronavirus Cases Cross 1.9 Lakh

India Coronavirus Cases LIVE Updates: Number of cases crossed 1.9 lakh on Monday

Coronavirus Live Updates: With around 8,400 more people testing positive for the coronavirus, the nationwide tally of confirmed cases of highly contagious disease crossed 1.9 lakh on Monday.

However, the recoveries also rose further to near 92,000.

A number of top cities saw the lockdown restrictions being eased with even traffic snarls returning back on roads.

The death toll rose to 5,394 after a record single-day spike of 230 fatalities in the 24 hours (since Sunday 8 AM), the Union Health Ministry said in its morning update on Monday.

It showed the number of confirmed cases rising by 8,392 to 1,90,535.

India is now the seventh-worst hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy, according to the WHO's coronavirus tracker.

