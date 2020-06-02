India Crosses 2 Lakh Coronavirus Cases

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sealed city borders for a week; only those involved in essential services and with government passes will be allowed to cross. Mr Kejriwal, who last week said Delhi was "four steps ahead of the coronavirus", said that while the increase in cases was a concern, residents of the capital should not panic. The Chief Minister has repeatedly told the people they must "learn to live with the coronavirus" for a while.

Hundreds of office-goers, those with valid e-passes and many with medical appointments were stuck for hours on the busy entry points of Delhi as its borders were sealed on Tuesday in view of the coronavirus outbreak, leading to chaos and traffic snarls.

Mr Kejriwal has also announced revised lockdown guidelines for Delhi, under which barbershops and salons may open but spas and shopping malls will remain shut. Market complexes may open without adhering to the odd-even rule and two-wheelers can have pillion riders. Buses can run with a maximum of 20 passengers and restaurants may open for home delivery and takeaway services only. Delhi Metro and places of worship will remain shut for now.

Mizoram, which was so far the only state without an active COVID-19 case, reported a cluster of 12 infections. Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweeted: "12 new COVID-19 positive cases confirmed at Zoram Medical College. All are under professional care". The northeastern state has already extended the lockdown to June 30 amid the return of a large number of people stranded in other states.

The number of coronavirus cases in Assam reached 1,513 on Tuesday after 28 more people tested positive for COVID-19, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued another warning against those assaulting and abusing doctors, nurses, paramedical workers and others on the frontline of the fight to contain the virus. The Prime Minister said the efforts of medical staff, police officers and sanitation workers were "at the root of India's brave fight" and said: "I want to state it clearly - violence, abuse and rude behaviour against front-line workers is not acceptable".

Airlines must try and keep middle seats on all flights vacant, aviation regulator DGCA (Director General Civil Aviation) said Monday. If this is not possible, then passengers in such seats must be given "wrap-around gowns", the agency added. The government had earlier said it may not be viable to keep middle seats empty as fares would then jump. One-third of domestic flights were re-started last month as part of the government's plan to "project normalcy on the ground" and unlock the economy in a phased manner.

On Monday American biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences Inc. reported that its antiviral drug Remdesivir provided a modest benefit in patients with moderate infections given a five-day course of the treatment, while those who received the medicine for 10 days in the study did not fare as well. Administered intravenously in hospital, Remdesivir is the first drug to show improvement in COVID-19 patients in formal clinical trials.

Top scientists, health officials and the WHO (World Health Organisation) have countered claims made by a leading Italian doctor who said the novel coronavirus "no longer exists" in his country.