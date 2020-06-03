Coronavirus Live Updates: India Crosses 2 Lakh Coronavirus Cases

India Coronavirus Cases LIVE Updates: Number of cases crossed 2 lakh on Tuesday.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India on Tuesday crossed 2 lakh cases of coronavirus -- roughly 15 days after it crossed the one lakh mark. For the last three days, the country has been reporting more than 8,000 infections a day.

India is now the seventh-worst hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy, according to the WHO's coronavirus tracker.

Italy, with 2.33 lakh cases is in the sixth slot. The US with more than 18 lakh cases, is the nation worst hit by the virus, followed by Brazil, with more than 5.2 lakh. Among the states, Maharashtra remains the nation's coronavirus hotspot with more than 70,000 cases.

