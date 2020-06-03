Anti-Malaria Drug Hydroxychloroquine's Coronavirus Trials To Resume: WHO

World Health Organization today said they will resume clinical trials of anti-malaria drug (File)

The World Health Organization on Wednesday said that clinical trials of the drug hydroxychloroquine will resume, having been suspended pending a safety review in the search for coronavirus treatments.

"On the basis of the available mortality data... the executive group will communicate with the principal investigators in the trial about resuming the hydroxychloroquine arm," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news briefing.

