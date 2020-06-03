75% Coronavirus Patients In Bihar Are Migrants Who Returned Home

Coronavirus: Bihar reported 224 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,273

Bihar has reported a high number of coronavirus cases among migrant workers who have returned home from the cities amid the lockdown. Most of them had taken the special "Shramik" trains.

The state health department's data shows 75 per cent migrants who returned home has tested positive for coronavirus, adding to the spike in the state's total number.

Bihar reported 224 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 4,273. Of this, 3,079 are migrants.

Among the migrants, those who returned from Maharashtra were found to be the infected the highest with 733 of them suffering from COVID-19.

At least 729 migrants who returned home from Delhi and 480 from Gujarat have tested positive.

Bihar has tested over 3,300 people in a single day, despite Chief Minister Nitish Kumar promising the state would test some 10,000 people a day. The number of actual tests per day is much lower than neighbouring West Bengal that has been testing over 9,000 every day and Uttar Pradesh that has been testing some 10,000 people a day.

At an event organised by panchayat representatives, Mr Kumar admitted that a growing number of coronavirus infections among migrants was a big cause for concern.

India's tally of coronavirus cases has crossed two lakh after a record number of 8,909 people tested positive for the deadly virus infection in the last 24 hours till today morning. The total cases in the country stood at 2,07,615, including 5,815 deaths, government data shows. The country is currently the seventh among 10 nations worst hit by the virus.

The country's recovery rate - number of patients who have successfully fought the illness - stood at 48.31per cent this morning. 1,00,303 people have recovered, the Health Ministry said.

Maharashtra remains the nation's coronavirus hotspot with more than 72,000 cases.