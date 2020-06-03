7-Day Home Quarantine For All Arriving In Delhi By Flights, Trains, Buses

Everyone arriving in Delhi by bus, trains, or flights will be home quarantined for a week

Every person arriving in Delhi - by train, bus or flight -- will now have to undergo compulsory home quarantine for a week, the Delhi government has said, changing its earlier rule where no quarantine was required. The district administration officials have been tasked with ensuring that the rule is followed.

Earlier, the Delhi government had only advised that incoming people should monitor themselves for the next 14 days and call the District Surveillance Officer or National Call Center, if they show symptoms of coronavirus.

The tweak in rule followed a surge in cases in the national capital as a series of relaxations were into effect over the last week.