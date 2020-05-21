Live Coronavirus India Updates: Online Bookings For Passenger Trains Open Today, Domestic Flights From Monday

New Delhi:
COVID-19 Live Updates: Worldwide, 48,97,842 people have coronavirus. 3,23,287 lakh people have died.
Coronavirus (COVID-19): The railways on Wednesday said bookings for 200 regular passenger trains will open from 10 am today on the IRCTC website or through its app. These trains will run from June 1 and include both air-conditioned and non-AC coaches, the railways said in a statement, a day after it said only non-AC passenger trains would run. People can book tickets online up to two hours before departure, and can also buy tickets only 30 days maximum in advance. They must reach the train station 90 minutes before departure, the railways said.
Domestic passenger flights will resume from Monday "in a calibrated manner", the government said on Wednesday. There may be fewer flights but Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said "it is not viable" to keep middle seat vacant as ticket prices would shoot up. Sources say the government has discussed capping air fares. Flights were stopped in late March, when the country went into lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.
COVID-19: Global coronavirus deaths cross 3.25 lakh
More than 325,000 people worldwide have died from the novel coronavirus, three-quarters of them in Europe and the United States, since it broke out in China in December, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at 1800 GMT Wednesday.
Coronavirus update: Domestic flights from Monday
Coronavirus news: Global COVID-19 cases surpass 5 million
Global coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily cases globally. It represents a new phase in the virus' spread, which initially peaked in China in February, before large-scale outbreaks followed in Europe and the United States.
Coronavirus news: Manipur reports 5 new COVID-19 positive cases
Five more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Manipur on Wednesday taking the total number of positive cases to 25, according to the state government.
Coronavirus update: Delhi migrant workers stranded at Delhi-Ghazipur border
Delhi migrant workers who want to go home are stranded at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid the lockdown.
Coronavirus news: Delhi police are checking temperature of people at Okhla vegetable market
Delhi Police are checking the temperature using a thermometer gun, of people who have arrived to make purchases at Okhla vegetable market amid the coronavirus pandemic.