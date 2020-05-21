Live Coronavirus India Updates: Online Bookings For Passenger Trains Open Today, Domestic Flights From Monday

COVID-19 Live Updates: Worldwide, 48,97,842 people have coronavirus. 3,23,287 lakh people have died.

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The railways on Wednesday said bookings for 200 regular passenger trains will open from 10 am today on the IRCTC website or through its app. These trains will run from June 1 and include both air-conditioned and non-AC coaches, the railways said in a statement, a day after it said only non-AC passenger trains would run. People can book tickets online up to two hours before departure, and can also buy tickets only 30 days maximum in advance. They must reach the train station 90 minutes before departure, the railways said.

Domestic passenger flights will resume from Monday "in a calibrated manner", the government said on Wednesday. There may be fewer flights but Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said "it is not viable" to keep middle seat vacant as ticket prices would shoot up. Sources say the government has discussed capping air fares. Flights were stopped in late March, when the country went into lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak:

May 21, 2020 08:20 (IST) COVID-19: Global coronavirus deaths cross 3.25 lakh



More than 325,000 people worldwide have died from the novel coronavirus, three-quarters of them in Europe and the United States, since it broke out in China in December, according to an AFP tally based on official sources at 1800 GMT Wednesday.

May 21, 2020 08:03 (IST) Coronavirus update: Domestic flights from Monday

May 21, 2020 07:49 (IST) Coronavirus news: Global COVID-19 cases surpass 5 million



Global coronavirus cases surpassed 5 million on Wednesday, with Latin America overtaking the United States and Europe in the past week to report the largest portion of new daily cases globally. It represents a new phase in the virus' spread, which initially peaked in China in February, before large-scale outbreaks followed in Europe and the United States.

May 21, 2020 07:45 (IST) Coronavirus news: Manipur reports 5 new COVID-19 positive cases



Five more COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Manipur on Wednesday taking the total number of positive cases to 25, according to the state government.



May 21, 2020 07:39 (IST) Coronavirus update: Delhi migrant workers stranded at Delhi-Ghazipur border



Delhi migrant workers who want to go home are stranded at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid the lockdown. Delhi: Migrant workers who want to go home are stranded at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid the lockdown. One of them, Pooja who belongs to Ghaziabad says, "I'm 7 months pregnant&have a 1.5-year-old child.I want to go home but police are not allowing us to move towards our home state". pic.twitter.com/Oz40t02eJH - ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020 Delhi migrant workers who want to go home are stranded at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid the lockdown.