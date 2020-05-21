7 Fare Bands For Domestic Flights; Ticket Prices Between Rs 2,000-18,600

Countries around the world are setting rules for flying as coronavirus lockdowns ease in many places.

Air tickets will be capped between Rs 2,000 and Rs 18,600 in seven bands depending on flight duration, the government said on Thursday, as it announced details of resuming air travel after a two-month suspension because of the coronavirus crisis.

Flights under 40 minutes will have a lower and upper limit of Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

For flights with duration between 40 and 60 minutes, there will be a lower and upper fare limit of Rs 2,500 and Rs 7,500, the agency said.

Flights between 90 and 120 minutes, like the Delhi-Mumbai route, will have a lower and upper fare limit of Rs 3,500 and Rs 10,000, the DGCA said.

Flights between 120 and 150 minutes, like the Delhi-Bengaluru route, will have a lower and upper fare limit of Rs 4,500 and Rs 13,000.

Flights between 150 and 180 minutes, like the Delhi-Imphal route, will have a lower and upper fare limit of Rs 5,500 and Rs 15,700, the regulator said.

Flights between 180 and 210 minutes, like the Delhi-Coimbatore route, will have a lower and upper limit of Rs 6,500 and Rs 18,600, it added.