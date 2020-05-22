Coronavirus Patient Allegedly Denied Ambulance, Walks To Hospital In Maharashtra

The man had to walk around 2 kilometres to the hospital in Maharashtra's Dombivili.

A man who tested positive for coronavirus had to walk around 2 kilometres to the hospital in Maharashtra's Dombivili on Thursday after he was allegedly denied an ambulance by the authorities.

After repeated calls to the hospital, the patient was allegedly told that no ambulance was available at the moment and he may come to the hospital on his own.

The patient then walked to the hospital with help of some local residents.

Four to five people walked along with the patient to ensure assistance in case of a health emergency.

The people who accompanied the patient accused authorities of making the him wait for 3 hours outside the hospital.

Thane, which shares its borders with Mumbai, is a COVID-19 hotspot with as many 4,672 cases and 151 deaths being reported till Thursday.

Maharashtra is the worst coronavirus-hit state in India with more than 40,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The state registered as many as 2,345 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the state to 41,642, health officials said. With 64 deaths due to the pandemic reported during the day - 41 of them in the worst-hit city of Mumbai - the number of fatalities in the state rose to 1,454, officials said.

This was the fifth consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases.