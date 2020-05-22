Domestic Flights From Monday: Check Full Schedule Here

Aviation regulator Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has released the schedule of flights that would operate from May 25. The schedule -- which details flight name along with its arrival and departure time and the origin and destination city -- has been prepared till June 30. Only GoAir flights will operate till August 24, as per the schedule.

Country's largest airline IndiGo will operate 970 flights, the maximum among these airlines, during the period. Vistara -- which has a smaller fleet size of 41 aircraft -- will operate 448 flights across 25 destinations, the schedule shows. Vistara is closely followed by SpiceJet with 434 flights across 41 destinations till June 30th.

National carrier Air India, which has been involved in repatriation programme to bring back stranded Indians from overseas, will fly 340 flights across 37 destinations during the period. Air Asia will operate 240 flights across 17 destinations, the DGCA schedule shows.

GoAir will fly 178 flights across 19 destinations till August 24.

With a third of domestic flight operations set to resume from Monday, the civil aviation ministry has said that it will put a cap on fares charged by airlines. The ministry, on Thursday, released a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs), one of which deals with limits on air fares. Commercial flights have been suspended since March 25 as part of the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19; only cargo flights and special evacuation flights were permitted during the period.

"Airlines should adhere to the lower and upper limits offers prescribed by the Ministry during the period of COVID- 19 pandemic," the order stated.

Flight operations, domestic and international, were stopped in March after a nationwide lockdown was ordered to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The "calibrated" re-opening of air travel in the country comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases over the past three 24-hour periods.