6,088 Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours, Biggest Single-Day Spike In India

There are 66,330 active COVID-19 cases in the country

New Delhi:

India has recorded 6,088 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours - the biggest single-day jump in numbers - Health Ministry data showed this morning, with 148 deaths reported in the same period. This takes the total number of cases to 1.18 lakhs and total deaths to 3,583.

There are 66,330 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

The number of people who have recovered after contracting the virus has risen to 48,534 and the recovery rate - percentage of people to have recovered - stood at 40.97 per cent, a minor increase from 40.31 per cent Thursday morning.

