SOPs For Domestic Flights: What Is Allowed At Airports, What Isn't

SOPs for airline passengers have been announced by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) a day after the government announced that domestic flights, stopped due to the coronavirus lockdown, would resume from May 25 (Monday).

Passengers must compulsorily walk through a thermal screening zone before entering the airport terminal building and all have to have the Aarogya Setu app on their mobiles. The app will not be needed for children below 14.

Some of the other points are:

Passengers should reach the airport two hours before departure

Passengers will be allowed into the terminal building if their flights are within four hours

All passengers have to wear masks and gloves

Passengers have to be thermal screened and must have Aarogya Setu on their mobiles, except children below 14. If they don't show "green" or do not have the government contact tracing app, they will not be allowed in

Trolleys will not be allowed except for special cases, for which they will be disinfected.

State governments and administrations have to ensure public transport and private taxis for passengers and airline crew

Only personal vehicles or select cab services will be allowed to take passengers and staff to the airport or from it.

Yesterday, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that domestic passenger flights would resume "in a calibrated manner".

The minister also said "it is not viable" to keep middle seat vacant as ticket prices would shoot up.

Flights were stopped in late March, when the country went into lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Airports have started preparing for flights in the time of COVID-19.

Contactless security checks and physical distancing in food areas will be enforced.

Airport authorities are also in talks with cab aggregators on a "sticker system" to indicate that the vehicle is ready and sanitized for passenger use.

The government has not indicated when international travel will restart.

Most airports are already functional as cargo flights, those for medical evacuation and special flights to repatriate Indians stranded abroad have been operating during the lockdown.