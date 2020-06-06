'Little Chance Of Haj 2020': Pilgrimage Body Offers 100% Refund

Pilgrims who do not apply for cancellation will also get full refund, Haj Committee official said (File)

Pilgrims who wish to cancel their Haj journey for 2020 amid the outbreak of coronavirus worldwide, will be given 100 per cent refund, Haj Committee of India Chief Executive Officer Masood Ahmed Khan said on Saturday.

The Haj Committee of India is a statutory body under an Act of Parliament and functions as part of the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Mr Khan said only a few weeks are left for preparatory works, and there has been no communication from authorities in Saudi Arabia about the Haj pilgrimage.

"There is little chance of Haj 2020 taking place. Even those who do not apply for cancellation will get full refund," Mr Khan said, speaking to PTI.

As per data with the Haj Committee, almost 2 lakh people go to Saudi Arabia for Haj from India.

