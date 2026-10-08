A Lost Brother, A Memoir Called 'Nox': Literature Nobel 2026 Winner Anne Carson's India Link

Canadian writer Anne Carson, named winner of the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature, dwelled often on the weight of grief. The heaviest of her writing on the subject was a memoir titled 'Nox', a book-length elegy published in 2010 about her elder brother, Michael Carson, who spent years in India as she hoped to meet him one last time, in vain.

Michael Carson spent more than two decades travelling through India and Europe, having escaped Canada after he faced a drug-dealing case, before he died in Copenhagen in 2000. Anne Carson recorded his life and death in 'Nox', named after the Roman goddess who personified the night.

The volume compiled memories and memorabilia related to her brother, including photographs, poems, paintings, and a letter he wrote possibly from Kashmir. The material featured in 'Nox' includes stamps from Denmark and hotel stationery from Kashmir, The New York Review noted. Anne Carson said in an interview in 2011 that Michael fled Canada in 1979 to escape arrest, and spent 22 years moving around India and Europe on false passports. He phoned only about half a dozen times.

"A brother never ends. I prowl him. He never ends," Anne Carson writes in the book. Photo: Carleton University

The Letter That Remains

He wrote home a letter that their mother, heartbroken over her son's disappearance, left to Anne on her deathbed.

"A brother never ends. I prowl him. He never ends," Anne Carson writes in the book.

Michael was four years older than Anne, who is now 76. He left home when he was 33, and died when he was 55. Anne has said she idolised her brother as a child. He was bullied as a boy, was homeless for a time after leaving Canada, and married at least twice.

In 2000, days before he died, he called Anne Carson at her office, from Copenhagen, used his childhood nickname for her, Pinhead, and asked her to visit.

A week before the trip, she learned he had died.

Elegy Built On A Roman Poem

Carson built 'Nox' around Catullus's Poem 101, the Roman poet's elegy for his own brother, who died far from home. "Michael passed away in the spring of 2000, so I started to make it the following winter," Carson told Publishers Weekly.

The book is published as a single accordion-folded sheet in a box, a kind of facsimile of the notebook she made by hand.

The book 'Nox' has a unique form in that it does not have pages that you simply flip through. Photo: Amazon listing

She has said she did not see it as a book about grief. She said it was about understanding other people and their histories, and that a book about grief would have been a book about herself.

After announcing the prize for her on October 8, the Nobel Prize committee mentioned ‘Nox' as "an unforgettable work". "Palpable here is a deep sense of loss that works its way up from below. The result is a creation as sculptural as it is literary," it posted on social media, saying that she was given the award "for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature".

Born in Toronto on June 21, 1950, Anne Carson is a professor who has taught at universities in Canada and the US.

Her works include the novel in verse 'Autobiography of Red' (1998) and its sequel 'Red Doc>' (2013), the essay 'Eros the Bittersweet' (1986), a translation 'If Not, Winter' (2002), a collection 'Float' (2016), and translations of 10 ancient Greek tragedies.